WATCH: Fulton County DA Willis to testify in support of Senate Bill 12

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is testifying today before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee in support of passage of Senate Bill 12, titled the “Protecting Victims and Dismantling Georgia Street Gangs Act.”

Among other provisions, the bill will amend Georgia law to permit prosecutors to introduce evidence of “prior bad acts” when a defendant is facing charges of nonsexual child abuse, elder abuse, abuse of a disabled adult, domestic abuse or a hate crime.

It also increases penalties for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in cases involving domestic violence.

Further, the legislation amends Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act to allow prosecution of all of a defendant’s gang act violations in any county where the defendant is accused of committing a gang act violation, even when those acts occurred in a different county.

