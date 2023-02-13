Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving for dinner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman.

She has been identified as Laura Ann Linde. She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and 95 pounds.

The last contact with Laura was via text message at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Laura was supposed to meet friends for dinner byt never arrived.

Laura drives a grey Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag number SAJ4613.

If you have seen Laura, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.

