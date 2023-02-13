Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving for dinner
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman.
She has been identified as Laura Ann Linde. She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and 95 pounds.
The last contact with Laura was via text message at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Laura was supposed to meet friends for dinner byt never arrived.
Laura drives a grey Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag number SAJ4613.
If you have seen Laura, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.
