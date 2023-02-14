Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holly Springs police officials have identified a 37-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash on I-575 north on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 1:45 p.m. police responded to I-575 north near the Holly Street bridge where a car struck a tow truck that was stopped in the emergency lane.

Officials say Woodstock man Craig Brown died at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck was rushed to Northside Cherokee Hospital to be treated for injuries. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia

Latest News

Georgia trooper in ICU after being shot near ‘Cop City,’ alleged shooter killed
Restraining order filed to stop training center construction
Knucklehead, the Pit Bull
Veteran adventures through Georgia on kayaks and motorcycles
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center
FEMA encourages Georgia tornado victims to apply for funding
Deadly ambulance delays continue, while city’s tactical unit sits idle