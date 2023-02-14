37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holly Springs police officials have identified a 37-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash on I-575 north on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 1:45 p.m. police responded to I-575 north near the Holly Street bridge where a car struck a tow truck that was stopped in the emergency lane.

Officials say Woodstock man Craig Brown died at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck was rushed to Northside Cherokee Hospital to be treated for injuries. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

