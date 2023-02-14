Black History Month
Bill proposed to make day after Super Bowl a holiday in Tennessee

A bill in Tennessee has been proposed that would make the day after a Super Bowl a holiday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill has been proposed in Tennessee that would make the day after a Super Bowl a holiday. But, there is a catch.

According to officials, democratic lawmakers in Tennessee are hoping to make the Monday after a Super Bowl is played a Tennessee state holiday by replacing it with two other holidays.

“Most of the people are either hungover or they just don’t want to come to work because the Super Bowl runs way into late hours,” said Rick Hembrook, the manager of Scoreboard Bar and Grill.

Officials say the bill would trade the day with Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day.

That bill is in the hands of a subcommittee, officials add.

