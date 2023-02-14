Calls continue to help survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 40,000 people.

The historic earthquake has left 42,000 buildings destroyed and countless still missing among the rubble.

Organizations providing life-saving support to victims are back in Atlanta to let all of us know what more we can do to help.

“It is the worst disaster that turkey faced in 100 years,” said Muzaffer Baca.

He is from Turkey and the Vice President of the International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation (IBC).

He was in town to brief the United Methodist Committee on Relief on efforts to help the survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

It’s been just over one week since a devastating earthquake rocked turkey and parts of Syria.

Beyond the rubble and growing death toll are survivors still in need of help.

“That’s why we have this meeting today to discuss what we can do together with the Methodist Church.” said Baca.

He said around 15 million people are affected from the earthquake and adds priority number one is keeping those people alive.

“That’s why financial contribution is essential,” said Baca.

Money that could cover health needs, food and tents.

Bacca adds the situation abroad has worsened as survivors who lack food, medicine and shetler, now battle freezing winter conditions.

“The weather didn’t help us any more in this region. It’s unusual, but it’s snowing on in the northern part,” said Bacca.

