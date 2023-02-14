Black History Month
Crews complete framing for metro Atlanta St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home in metro Atlanta photo
St. Jude Dream Home in metro Atlanta photo(The Providence Group)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The framing for the first St. Jude Dream Home in the metro Atlanta area has been completed, according to Providence Group officials.

Crews officially broke ground on the home back in November 2022.

The 2023 Atlanta St. Jude Dream Home located in the Millcroft neighborhood of Buford contains a 2,500 square-foot design with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and a side courtyard with a private porch.

St. Jude Dream Home in metro Atlanta photo
St. Jude Dream Home in metro Atlanta photo(The Providence Group)
St. Jude Dream Home in metro Atlanta photo
St. Jude Dream Home in metro Atlanta photo(The Providence Group)

Officials announced that people will be able to buy raffle tickets for $100 for the dream home beginning in May 2023.

The winners are expected to be announced in August 2023.

Giveaway has raised more than $600 million since 1991, according to officials. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

