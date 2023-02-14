Dozens of couples say ‘I do’ at the Fulton County Courthouse for Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Dozens of couples celebrated Valentine’s Day by saying ‘I do’ at the Fulton County Courthouse in a free wedding event.

“All the slots are filled, so that means there’s plenty of love here,” said Judge Kenya Johnson.

“We were looking at dates like ‘what do we need to bring?’ and we saw this special and we were like well, why not,” said Rachel Craig, who married her partner of two years.

The event was a step above a normal courthouse ceremony, with decorations, cupcakes, and a photo booth.

“Probate court is where people usually come when someone has passed away, but this is the beginning of a new life together, so it’s the exact opposite of what we do most every day, and so it’s exciting to invite people to the court for a happy occasion,” said Judge Johnson.

Each couple heading to the altar had a different story.

“So dating apps kind of work. We were living within a mile of each other for three years, and we didn’t even know until our friends forced us on dating apps,” said Craig.

“She was like I have a son for you because the girl he’s with is not doing him right. So I ended up meeting him. He pulled up on me on a hoverboard while I was doing security and ever since then we’ve been talking,” said Kiki Fleetwood.

Each couple shared words of wisdom about how they made it down the aisle

“Truth,” said Antonio Fleetwood.

“And talking. Like anytime we have a problem, we talk it out,” said his new bride.

“When you know you know. Just be bold, be honest, and communication and trust are very important,” said Craig.

Now that the pandemic is winding down, Fulton County will be holding more events like the one today for couples to make their relationship official in the eyes of the state.

