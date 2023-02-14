Father, 8 children displaced by fire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his eight children have been displaced after a fire damaged their home.

The fire broke out Monday night in a two-story house on Fairburn Avenue in southwest Atlanta. It started in the kitchen and spread to the dining room and den areas.

A father and his eight children were inside the home when the fire started. He says two of his sons, ages 5 and 6, had to jump out of a second-story window to escape the burning home. One of his other children broke his finger but thankfully everyone made it out alive.

“I tried to run in there to save my sons but that smoke, they were upstairs banging on the window saying help me. That is the worst feeling for a parent, you can’t do anything to save your kids,” said Barry Stephens, father who escaped after his house went up in flames.

Stephens says his wife is sick, so he has been the one taking care of the kids.

The majority of the damage is to the interior of the home. At this point, Stephens says they are just hoping to get stable housing once again.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.