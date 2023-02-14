Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Father, 8 children displaced by fire in southwest Atlanta

Fairburn Avenue house fire
Fairburn Avenue house fire(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his eight children have been displaced after a fire damaged their home.

The fire broke out Monday night in a two-story house on Fairburn Avenue in southwest Atlanta. It started in the kitchen and spread to the dining room and den areas.

A father and his eight children were inside the home when the fire started. He says two of his sons, ages 5 and 6, had to jump out of a second-story window to escape the burning home. One of his other children broke his finger but thankfully everyone made it out alive.

“I tried to run in there to save my sons but that smoke, they were upstairs banging on the window saying help me. That is the worst feeling for a parent, you can’t do anything to save your kids,” said Barry Stephens, father who escaped after his house went up in flames.

Stephens says his wife is sick, so he has been the one taking care of the kids.

The majority of the damage is to the interior of the home. At this point, Stephens says they are just hoping to get stable housing once again.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
Crews clearing land on Candler Road
Stockbridge warehouse project “under review” after neighbors voice concerns
Veteran adventures through Georgia on kayaks and motorcycles
Henry County Water Authority photo of Carnell
First Black Henry County Water Authority GM reflects on past, future