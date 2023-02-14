FEMA encourages Georgia tornado victims to apply for funding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tornado victims in several counties impacted by the January tornadoes have just over a month to apply for FEMA assistance.

A month later, people living in Griffin are still picking up the pieces to their lives after multiple tornadoes ripped through several counties on January 12, 2023, including hardest-hit Spalding County.

James Hayes had just left his home to run some errands when tornado-force winds brought down a huge tree in his front yard. He says he’s lucky to be alive. The tree, which has since been cut into smaller pieces ready for rubbish pick up, landed right in his living room.

“I was going to sit on the couch and watch the news, but I’m glad I didn’t,” said James Hayes of Griffin.

Hayes is one of nearly 4,000 homeowners in Spalding County alone who’ve registered for FEMA assistance. But FEMA says many homeowners have yet to register and could be missing out.

“Some people tend to say well the folks around the corner have it harder than I was, they need the money and help more than I do. But we don’t approach it that way. They help is there for everybody, all neighborhoods, all groups of people,” said Nate Custer, FEMA.

FEMA encourages homeowners to be persistent and seek help at one of their seven Disaster Recovery Centers, like the one along Memorial Drive in Griffin.

“Don’t be disappointed, at least at the outset because that’s not the end of the world. It may mean that you told them that you have insurance, but you haven’t provided us any details of what that claim has paid,” said Custer.

So far in Spalding County, FEMA says they’ve doled out more than $2 million in funding. Hayes says he plans to rebuild because this is home. He applied for FEMA funding early on and was quickly approved.

“Advise them and go talk with FEMA,” said Hayes.

FEMA can’t duplicate insurance coverage, but they can supplement on a case-by-case basis. It’s best to stop into one of their recovery disaster centers. The deadline to apply is March 17.

