Finding love at Johnny’s Hideaway in Atlanta

The iconic nightspot serves music, a dance floor, food, drinks and lots of great memories.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The legendary Johnny’s Hideaway in Buckhead is the place to be on Valentine’s Day.

The iconic nightspot serves music, a dance floor, food, drinks and lots of great memories.

Trivia night is held every Monday at 7:30 p.m. Trivia categories range from current events to movies to sports and more.

Every Wednesday night is ladies night from 7:30-8:30 p.m. with $8 drink specials.

For more information about the popular destination click here.

