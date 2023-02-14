First Alert Forecast: Looking lovely for Valentine’s Day ahead of a rainy second half of the week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!

Todays forecast looks nothing short of fantastic with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70.

Tomorrow looks slightly different, with more clouds and spotty showers possible through the day. Temperatures will still be plenty warm with highs in the mid 60s.

This rain is a precursor to our next weather system that will bring widespread rain and maybe a few storms after sunset Thursday through early Friday morning.

When it comes to severe weather, the threat looks isolated at best with the focus on west Georgia.

The front will clear by mid morning Friday, leaving us with a breezy and chilly day with highs only in the 50s to end the work week.

We will wake up in the 20s Saturday, but otherwise the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine!

