Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Looking lovely for Valentine’s Day ahead of a rainy second half of the week

Sunshine and 60′s today, but all eyes are on rain and storms come Thursday night
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!

Todays forecast looks nothing short of fantastic with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70.

Tomorrow looks slightly different, with more clouds and spotty showers possible through the day. Temperatures will still be plenty warm with highs in the mid 60s.

This rain is a precursor to our next weather system that will bring widespread rain and maybe a few storms after sunset Thursday through early Friday morning.

When it comes to severe weather, the threat looks isolated at best with the focus on west Georgia.

The front will clear by mid morning Friday, leaving us with a breezy and chilly day with highs only in the 50s to end the work week.

We will wake up in the 20s Saturday, but otherwise the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine!

Warm and sunny for Valentine's Day today
Warm and sunny for Valentine's Day today(ANF)
A few spotty showers possible through the day Wednesday.
A few spotty showers possible through the day Wednesday.(ANF)
Isolated severe risk for west Georgia late Thursday night. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be...
Isolated severe risk for west Georgia late Thursday night. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the threats.(ANF)
Warm and dry today ahead of increasing rain chances through the end of the week. Colder for the...
Warm and dry today ahead of increasing rain chances through the end of the week. Colder for the weekend.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert Forecast: Sweet Valentine’s Day; Storms possible Thursday PM
5-Day Rainfall Forecast
VIDEO FORECAST | Rain, storms make a comeback late in the workweek!
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Lovely Valentine's Day
FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous for now, storms return Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous for now, storms return Thursday