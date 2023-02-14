First Alert Forecast: Sweet Valentine’s Day; Storms possible Thursday PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a cold and clear start in the mid 30s to low 40s, mild and dry weather returns by midday Tuesday. It’ll be a lovely afternoon and evening to spend with your Valentine. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The temperature will not fall quickly Tuesday evening, so a light jacket should have you covered if you’re going out to dinner.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday as it stays mild. The high temperature will not be far from 70 - even with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for showers is northwest of Atlanta, but a stray shower around the metro cannot be ruled out. The temperature stays in the 50s to near 60 Wednesday night into early Thursday.

First Alert for rain and thunderstorms Thursday PM into Friday AM

A stronger system approaches from the west on Thursday and increases the risk for rain and thunderstorms. There is a good chance it stays mainly dry through sunset, but rain chances increase in the evening. T-Storms are possible as a cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning. The risk of severe weather is low, and bears watching. Right now, it looks like the best chance of strong/severe storms is in northwest Georgia. Highs will be near 70 on Thursday before the rain/storms arrive.

The wind will gust to 30+ mph out of the northwest on Friday as rain departs, and cold air follows. Look for the temperature to hover near 50 Friday afternoon and then plunge through the 40s and 30s to the upper 20s overnight. It will feel colder because of the gusty wind.

The weekend starts chilly with highs in the

