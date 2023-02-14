Black History Month
First Black Henry County Water Authority GM reflects on past, future

Tony Carnell is the first Black General Manager of the Henry County Water Authority
Henry County Water Authority photo of Carnell
Henry County Water Authority photo of Carnell
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Henry County Water Authority reflected on his first full year as the Henry County Water Authority General Manager.

Officials say Tony Carnell was named the first African-American General Manager of the HCWA in its 60-year history.

“I think there’s no question that because of the support of our HCWA Board, management team, and employees, we have in place, my first year leading the Authority went better than I could have ever hoped,” says Carnell. “What they’ve done to step up, offer support, show initiative and leadership, I’m very grateful. I’m also excited about our future when observing the work of our employees, especially how our young professionals have taken on new leadership roles.”

HCWA officials say they are trying to be more involved in the community and with customers.

Henry County Water Authority photo of Carnell
Henry County Water Authority photo of Carnell(Henry County Water Authority)
Henry County Water Authority 2023 Tony Carnell Feature
Henry County Water Authority 2023 Tony Carnell Feature(Henry county Water Authority)

Carnell added that he wants the HCWA to be more involved in the community and the hiring process.

“We want to be fair, deliberate, and purposeful in hiring and retaining employees, so we make sure everyone is aware of opportunities for professional growth and development within the Authority,” says Carnell. “One of many ways for us to do that is to be more involved and engaged with our community, beginning with the students in our schools, especially those who may not be aware of the benefits and appeal of the water profession.”

