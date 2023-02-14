Black History Month
Forsyth Descendants Scholarship launches second year

Applications for the African American Descendants of Forsyth Scholarship opened on Feb. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Student on laptop
Student on laptop
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship is back for the second year.

Applications for the African American Descendants of Forsyth Scholarship opened on Feb. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year. College scholarships of up to $10,000 per year will be awarded in June.

To qualify, students must be descendants of African Americans expelled from Forsyth County in 1912, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, write an essay on the journey of their family after expulsion and have financial need.

This scholarship was originally launched on Feb. 1, 2022, as an act of love, acknowledging the terrible expulsion of virtually every Black person from the county in 1912. Last year there were nine recipients. One student shared that this scholarship was, “life changing.”

“Currently we have funding for three to four new scholarships in addition to the seven continuing students from last year (two graduated). Our goal is to be able to fund ten new recipients for the 2023 year. To do this we need to raise an additional $80,000 by May 1 and we hope both businesses and individuals will get on board to help.”

Donations can be made through the National Christian Foundation or directly to the Forsyth Descendants Foundation.

