Georgia couple celebrates 64 years of love on Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Feb. 14 is twice as sweet for one Georgia couple.

Ernie and Betty Moore celebrated 64 years of marriage Tuesday, sharing breakfast, hot coffee and many fond memories of their life together at Huddle House.

Now, their love is being celebrated by the local Huddle House in McDonough by creating an all-out event for them to embrace their long-lasting love.

The entire team at Huddle House were keen to congratulate the couple on such a special milestone anniversary.

Today the couple lives in McDonough, GA with two daughters, and during their life, they moved around a lot due to Ernie serving in the U.S. Army for 25 years.

