Georgia man charged in 2020 murder, accused of hiding body in backyard

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was found guilty by a Carroll County jury in the murder of another man in January 2020, officials told Atlanta News First.

According to Coweta Judicial Circuit officials, a Carroll County jury found Aaron Tarrie Ashley Sr. guilty of multiple charges including malice murder, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence.

Evidence presented by the jury showed that in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, 2020, Ashley is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Cook with a shotgun before officials say he moved the body and covered it.

Officials say that Ashley Sr. covered Cook’s body in a camouflage sleeping bad and dead tree limbs, cleaned up the crime scene, and hid the murder weapon at another individual’s home.

Police officials took Ashley Sr. into custody following a multi-hour standoff in Bremen.

During the trial, officials say Ashley Sr. claimed he acted in self-defense, however, the jury said that claim was not justified.

Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office worked on the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.