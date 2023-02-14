‘Golf Women Mean Business’ Teaching women the game of golf across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Supporters of women’s golf have realized the opportunity to get more women involved in the game, and they are taking full advantage of it.

Founder and CEO Patricia King of golfwomenmeanbusiness.com said the main goal of her organization is to expose more women to golf and show them it’s not just men who participate in the sport.

Patricia King says over 80% of members touch a golf club for the first time.

“Being successful in business isn’t always a straightforward process. More often than not, success requires “playing outside the box”. Much like in golf, it is important to think creatively and to be aware of your surroundings in order to reach your goal,” Founder & CEO Patricia King explained.

In 2022 Governor Brian Kemp declared June 6 as ‘Women’s Golf Day” in Georgia. According to the proclamation Georgia is one of the largest golf states with more than 100 golf communities and a golf economy of approximately $2.4 billion, creating nearly 57,000 jobs and $1.5 billion of wage income.

