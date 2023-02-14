Gun goes off at Dekalb County middle school, no injuries reported

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gun went off in a classroom at Miller Grove Middle School in DeKalb County, according to school staff.

The gun went off during a class restroom break and the weapon was quickly confiscated by staff.

Miller Grove administration sent a letter to families earlier this afternoon.

The student who owned the gun now faces consequences from the district and possible criminal charges.

No injuries were reported.

