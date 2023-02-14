Black History Month
Man turns himself in for fatal crash that killed 2 people in Cherokee County

Mugshot of William R. Clark
Mugshot of William R. Clark(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cherokee Co., Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Feb. 11, William R. Clark, 24, of Canton turned himself in for the fatal crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving Day in Cherokee County.

After an investigation, it was determined Clark was at fault for the accident that happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive.

Police say evidence showed Clark crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Nissan Armada that was carrying the Mynes family.

Christopher Mynes 52, and his 18-year-old daughter, Alivia Mynes were pronounced dead at the scene. His wife and juvenile daughter were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Per a toxicology report, Clark was not impaired at the time of the accident but investigators believe he may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. Clark was also taken to the hospital the night of the crash but no details of his injuries were released.

Officials said there were two other vehicles involved in the accident but there were no injuries reported from either vehicle.

Clark was charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle 2nd degree and Failure to Maintain Lane and was released Saturday on a $4,242.00 bond.

