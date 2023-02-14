Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

McDonald’s adds new Cardi B and Offset meal for Valentine’s Day

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cardi B and Offset may be worth millions of dollars, but they want you to know that it is OK to take your sweetie to McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day.

The fast-food chain is launching its first celebrity duo meal.

In the meal, you get a cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke from Cardi B, and from Offset, you get a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst. You also get a large order of fries and an apple pie to share.

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is the date night done right,” Offset said in a release.

Cardi B insisted that she is always trying to get Offset to take her to the fast-food restaurant.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
Perhaps not surprisingly, many of these occupations are in the service industry, likely because...
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single
Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death