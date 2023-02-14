Black History Month
Neighbors remember 74-year-old killed in Marietta apartment fire

Fire in Cobb County apartment complex(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are sharing their stories after a massive apartment fire in Marietta. They’re also remembering the one who didn’t make it out alive.

Cherryl Eckstein says her dog alerted her to the fire that destroyed dozens of apartments inside the Hamptons of East Cobb Apartments complex in Marietta.

“I called an Uber to pick me up and I didn’t see them coming. So, I had to walk out. And that’s when I realized there was a fire,” said Eckstein.

Many of the people who lived in the building that was gutted by fire weren’t just Eckstein’s neighbors. They were also her friends, including Thomas Alexander. Cobb Police announced Tuesday authorities found the 74-year-old dead in his apartment late Monday evening.

Neighbors say Alexander, who was disabled, lived in the apartment with his caretaker sister.

“He lived with her. He used to be in a nursing home, but she said they were not doing a proper job, so she took care of him,” said Eckstein.

The fire ripped through building 200 Monday morning, leaving 39 people without a place to live.

The American Red Cross says they’re helping 13 people and 8 families with emergency needs like food, clothing and lodging.

Crews arrived Tuesday afternoon to board up the burned-out building. Management from a neighboring apartment complex offered to help with resident rehousing.

The property manager declined to go on camera, but said they have eight empty units in the complex that they’re offering to fire victims.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the fire. They’re asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything to contact Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 770-499-3945. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

