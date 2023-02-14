Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Phish to play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 14 to 16

FILE - In this June 10, 2012 file photo, Phish performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts...
FILE - In this June 10, 2012 file photo, Phish performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.(AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jam legends Phish will play the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta July 14 to 16.

The dates were announced as part of a larger 2023 tour. The tour will include the band’s traditional runs at Madison Square Garden and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park after the band hits Alpharetta.

The band has played 14 shows at the venue since 2010.

Tickets can be requested here until Feb. 27 at noon. Tickets will go on sale to the general public March 3 at 10 a.m.

The request form does not guarantee you will receive tickets.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)
Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods, warrant application says
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Georgia man charged in 2020 murder, accused of hiding body in backyard
Turkey earthquake victims
Calls continue to help survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
Gun goes off at Dekalb County middle school, no injuries reported
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Social media campaign for Valentine's Day
How to get your ex arrested social media campaign draws concern
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Clarence Thomas statue backed by Republicans in Georgia