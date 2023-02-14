Phish to play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 14 to 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jam legends Phish will play the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta July 14 to 16.

The dates were announced as part of a larger 2023 tour. The tour will include the band’s traditional runs at Madison Square Garden and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park after the band hits Alpharetta.

The band has played 14 shows at the venue since 2010.

Tickets can be requested here until Feb. 27 at noon. Tickets will go on sale to the general public March 3 at 10 a.m.

The request form does not guarantee you will receive tickets.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.