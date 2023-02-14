Restraining order filed to stop training center construction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A petition for an emergency restraining order is the latest move in a long saga to stop the construction of the police training center in Atlanta.

The restraining order was filed on behalf of the South River Watershed Alliance, Ted Terry and Amy Taylor. It seeks to stop construction “until the zoning board of appeals issues a decision on the appeal.”

The police training center, also known as “Cop City,” has been the object of many protests.

One protestor, Manuel Teran, was killed in a shout with Georgia State Patrol troopers while troopers were clearing out the site. Several other protestors have been charged with domestic terrorism.

