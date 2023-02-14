How to get your ex arrested social media campaign draws concern

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is using a social media campaign this Valentine’s Day to get suspected criminals off the street.

The agency estimates there are three to four thousand people with outstanding warrants in Rockdale County.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Darnesia Adams says the social media post which encourages people to report their ex-lovers to the agency this February is a joke.

However, capturing the thousands of people with outstanding warrants in the county isn’t.

“You can miss a ticket, a speeding ticket, and a warrant could be put in. Some people don’t know. So, they can go to a job interview [and] that background check come out, hey you’ve got a warrant,” said Adams.

While some in the community took it as a joke, others shared concerns.

“If an abuser finds out that they’ve been turned in by their partner, then who knows what that’s going to look like,” said Ashley Dykes, Executive Director at ‘Project ReNeWal.’

The non-profit serves victims of domestic violence in Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Last year, Dykes says they were able to help over five thousand men, women, and children - one of their highest numbers ever.

And a primary concern of any victim, she says, is retaliation.

“It’s not necessarily just from the abuser themselves, it’s from their family members, their friends, how could you do this to this person. You’ve ruined their lives,” she said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says it guarantees anonymity for turning someone in.

“The person would never know who, how, or what led them to basically getting picked up,” said Adams.

But Dykes says, for some victims, going to the police right away isn’t the safest course of action.

“Their best avenue is to reach out to your local domestic violence shelter. Get a safety plan in place, know what you’re doing, and get everything lined up before you do that so that you know you’re at a safe place,” said Dykes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.