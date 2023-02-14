Black History Month
Shooting under investigation near midtown Atlanta apartment complex

Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a shooting investigation is underway at a midtown apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 455 14th St. NW.

Atlanta News First cameras observed several police cruisers investigating inside the parking garage of the Local on 14th apartment complex.

There is no official word as to the current extent of that person’s injuries.

Officials continue investigating what led up to this shooting.

