Shooting under investigation near midtown Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a shooting investigation is underway at a midtown apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 455 14th St. NW.

Atlanta News First cameras observed several police cruisers investigating inside the parking garage of the Local on 14th apartment complex.

Atlanta police investigate inside midtown apartment complex garage after a shooting

Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta apartment complex (Atlanta News First)

There is no official word as to the current extent of that person’s injuries.

Shooting under investigation in midtown Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

Officials continue investigating what led up to this shooting.

