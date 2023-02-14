Stockbridge warehouse project “under review” after neighbors voice concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A warehouse project in Stockbridge could soon be halted after residents voiced concerns and questioned the legality of the development.

Beth Godsey is furious about a new project that backs up to her backyard near the corner of Candler and Jodeco Roads. Construction crews have cleared an estimated 44 acres of land to make way for a nearly 500,000-square-foot warehouse with parking for more than 120 tractor-trailers.

“We want to stop it,” Godsey said. “Not only just the aesthetic reasons and nuisance but also the home value. I walk my dogs out here. It’s really not going to be safe for me to do that. The roads also aren’t built for that kind of traffic”

Godsey was among dozens of neighbors who attended a city council meeting Monday night, calling for leaders to reevaluate the project.

“We put all this money into our homes, community, developing relationships in our community and I felt like we were dumped on,” said Paula Sorrell, who’s lived in a nearby subdivision for 20 years.

InLight, the Florida-based company behind the project, received its full site development permit last summer. However, plans for the project’s potential date back to 2021 under a different name.

“There’s been a lack of transparency since June 2021 when a developer asked for permission to my right of way which I declined,” said Aubrey Kekiwi, owner of the Southern Grace Hospice, located next to the project.

Kekiwi has been following updates about the site since that encounter. She said developers did not have approved permits prior to March 2022 when the city adopted a new unified development code. The new zoning codes would mean far less development on the site.

“They’ve ultimately railroaded their way through the community development department of the City of Stockbridge and taken every back to make this project happen,” Kekiwi said.

After spending more than an hour in executive session and legal review, the council announced the project is now “under review under the new code.” The developer could be required to stop work and submit a new application for the project.

Prior to the meeting, a partner with InLight said that he was unaware of neighbors’ opposition to the project.

“With all of our projects, our goal is to benefit the local community by creating jobs and increasing the local tax base. Where neighbors have specific issues, we welcome their input and will always do what we can to accommodate them (within the confines of local ordinances and financial limitations),” he wrote in an email.

“For this project, we submitted our plans early in 2022 and received our full site development permit in June or July, so we have been working under that permit while we wait on the building permit. If the city wants to deviate from what they’ve previously told us or otherwise their normal processes from here, we will address those issues then. Ultimately, we expect the City to honor the site permit they’ve already issued and work with us toward the final building permit in accordance with normal operating procedures.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.