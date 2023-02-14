Black History Month
Valentine’s Day turns some Georgians to rage rooms

REKT Inc. Rage Room
REKT Inc. Rage Room(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is a day of love for many but for some, Valentine’s Day can bring up some feelings of rage. One Georgia business is booked this holiday with some customers who are hoping their broken hearts can be mended with a couple of swings of a sledgehammer.

”Sometimes you just need to break something to release that negative energy,” said REKT Inc. CEO and Founder Neko Farmer.

Believe it or not, the REKT Inc. Rage Room was created to be therapeutic.

”Anger management clinics actually send us clients,” said Farmer.

A place where people, can come and destroy everything in their path and hopefully in all the destruction, find a little clarity.

Some packages allow customers to bring some items of their own.

“Which means you could bring a teddy bear or something they gave you, just break it. That definitely helps,” said Farmer.

Others include varying amounts of “breakables,” everything from glass bottles and VHS tapes to a car.

”My company brings people joy and I like that,” said Farmer.

CHEKOUT REKT INC RAGE ROOM

