Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Veteran adventures through Georgia on kayaks and motorcycles

Veteran adventures through Georgia with his Pit Bull ‘Knucklehead’
Knucklehead, the Pit Bull
Knucklehead, the Pit Bull(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia Pit Bull is living a life of adventure thanks to his dad. The duo has traveled thousands of miles together kayaking, rock climbing, and motorcycling. They have shared their journey on TikTok and now they are trying to pay it forward.

When you live the life of an adventurer, you spend a lot of time defying the odds; doing the very things, people thought you could not do.

Knucklehead is the perfect example of what “living the life of an adventurer,” means.

“We ride motorcycles and Knucklehead is a pretty famous motor brand. We called him Knucklehead, and he quickly started living up to his name,” said Knucklehead’s owner Aaron Dean.

He can kayak, motorcycle, rock climb, and even climb a ladder; which Aaron tells me Knucklehead learned on his own!

This is a dog that loves adventure.

His dad is a vet who served in Iraq and came home with undiagnosed PTSD.

“I recently got a diagnosis from a doctor up here in Blue Ridge. Until then, you kind of think you are crazy,” said Dean.

Dogs became a comfort Aaron needed.

“I talk to him like he is my friend, not my kid,” said Dean, “There are times I literally can’t get off the couch and he will come and put all his weight on me and push me to get up and make me go ride motorcycles or something!”

Everywhere Aaron went, Knucklehead would go and in the places he couldn’t go Aaron found a way.

”You can see this special box I made for him out of aluminum,” said Dean.

The two have put in some serious time.

“On the dirt bike, he has probably gone 1000 miles on it, we have got 1300 miles on this bike,” said Dean.

They posted on social media. More than 126 thousand people on TikTok alone are following along. One of their videos has 15.9 million views.

They say they want to use their platform to fundraise.

“GI Garage Limited is a veteran-run organization where they bring other veterans in, and teach them how to be a mechanic,” said Dean.

LEARN MORE GI GARAGE LIMITED
FOLLOW KNUCKLEHEAD ADVENTURES ON TIK TOK:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Tree falls onto cars in Tucker apartment complex
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia

Latest News

Charles E. Wilkins
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
Blue the rescue puppy going to the Puppy Bowl
Puppy Bowl to feature Atlanta rescue dog Bleu
Trap Music Museum
Trap Music Museum highlights Black History Month with new exhibit