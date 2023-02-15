17-year-old girl injured after shots fired into home in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while inside a home Tuesday night in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 3600 block of Venus Place NW. Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Atlanta PD’s preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was inside a residence when gunfire came into the home from outside, striking the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.