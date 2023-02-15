Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

17-year-old girl injured after shots fired into home in northwest Atlanta

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while inside a home Tuesday night in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 3600 block of Venus Place NW. Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Atlanta PD’s preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was inside a residence when gunfire came into the home from outside, striking the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.
McDonough woman fills up with contaminated gas, so who pays for repairs?
Woman fills her tank with contaminated fuel. Who pays for repairs?

Latest News

Laura Ann Linden
Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving to meet friends for dinner
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades
Bill could restrict teaching gender identities
Bill could restrict teaching gender identities