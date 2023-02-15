49-year-old non-verbal Atlanta man reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Adult Missing Person Unit has asked for the public’s help finding a missing non-verbal 49-year-old man with an intellectual disability.

Officials say Michael Speight was reported missing by his brother. Speight was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey bubble coat, a black skull cap, and white tennis shoes; he was last seen at 887 Fairburn Rd. NW around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as being 6-foot-tall and he weighs 160 pounds.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

