Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Athens-Clarke County Courthouse closed Feb. 15 to 17 for bed bug treatment

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Athens-Clarke County Courthouse will be closed Feb. 15 to 17 to treat the facility for bed bugs.

Courthouse access will be limited to temporary protective orders, filings, and emergency issues. Workstations for non-judicial offices will also be closed.

The building will be treated through the weekend and reopen Feb. 20. Additional entry measures may be needed when the building reopens.

The source of the bed bugs is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades
Bill could restrict teaching gender identities
Bill could restrict teaching gender identities
Gwinnett County teen shot and killed Tuesday evening
Valentine’s Day turns some Georgians to rage rooms