Athens-Clarke County Courthouse closed Feb. 15 to 17 for bed bug treatment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Athens-Clarke County Courthouse will be closed Feb. 15 to 17 to treat the facility for bed bugs.

Courthouse access will be limited to temporary protective orders, filings, and emergency issues. Workstations for non-judicial offices will also be closed.

The building will be treated through the weekend and reopen Feb. 20. Additional entry measures may be needed when the building reopens.

The source of the bed bugs is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.