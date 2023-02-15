Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr. after sudden death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the recent death of businessman, community advocate, and mentor Thomas Dortch Jr.

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement Wednesday:

“It was clear Thomas Dortch Jr. loved his community, which is why he worked so hard for it. He was a trailblazer, a community advocate, and a renowned speaker with a sharp intellect and a public servant’s heart. As we reflect on his life, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The city of Atlanta will miss his inspiring example, but his life and his service to the community will always be celebrated and remembered.”

District 3 Council member Byron Amos also issued the following statement after the passing of Thomas Dortch Jr.:

“I grieve today for the loss of an Atlanta icon, Mr. Thomas W. Dortch Jr., affectionately known as ‘Tommy.’ The owner of many successful businesses, including TWD Inc., Tommy lived a life of service that transversed continents. As the former national chairman of the 100 Black Men of America Inc., Tommy ushered in a standard of service that resonated throughout the organization. For more than 60 years, Tommy worked to improve the city’s economic, educational, and youth initiatives with the goal of advancing equity for African Americans. Today, we honor his life and legacy and salute him for his years of service and dedication to the city of Atlanta. Each day, his tireless work sought to build Atlanta into the beloved community that Dr. King often discussed and for that, we are thankful. He will be sorely missed.”

Last year the city of Atlanta declared Nov. 7 as Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Day in honor of 100 Black Men of America chairman Tommy Dortch.

Throughout his lifetime, Dortch has worked with countless organizations, including the Atlanta Business League and the Georgia Democratic Party along with schools across metro Atlanta.

Deeply saddened to hear my friend Thomas "Tommy" Dortch, Jr. of @100BlackMen has passed away.

⁰He was a trailblazer whose decades of leadership in the community moved Georgia forward and paved the way for so many who have come behind him.

⁰Praying for his family & many friends. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 15, 2023

Proud to support the effort to recognize GA’s-own @thomasdortchjr w/ the Congressional Gold Medal. His example and legacy have and will continue to resonate profoundly. @100blackmen @nbcahalloffame pic.twitter.com/cjEVHZeB78 — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) February 9, 2023

