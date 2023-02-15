Atlanta police search for persons of interest in Marietta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in a fatal shooting on Jan. 27 in DeKalb County.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a person shot at 30 Marietta Street and located a male with a gunshot who was later pronounced dead.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the men in the photos can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and tip to CRIMES (274637).

