Atlanta seeks developers to build housing, retail, and more in downtown empty parking lots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s south downtown is not known as a lively neighborhood, but the city wants to transform it into one with the help of developers and small business owners.

“We specialize in finding the rarest, coffee beans and all of the world,” said Chris Floyd of Omni Coffee & Eggs.

It’s only been three months, but already people are beginning to take notice of this tiny, optimistic coffee shop in one of Atlanta’s tiniest neighborhoods.

“We don’t know what happens before you come in here, but once you hit those red doors, we want to change your day,” said Floyd.

Omni Coffee & Eggs in Castleberry Hill, which sits right up against Atlanta’s downtown district, is located inside an old, brick industrial building. The small cafe is one of a few businesses that have set up shop in once-empty storefronts, in an area that’s mostly half-empty parking lots – for now.

“There’s not much there now, but for where it’s going. Especially knowing that the World Cup is coming here, literally a few miles away, less than a mile away in less than five years.”

City leaders are hoping to help spur economic growth in this area, including downtown. Part of the plan includes turning unused parking lots into usable space. Currently, the city is calling on potential developers to submit plans for a plot of land next to the Garnett MARTA station.

“Not only bringing about a high quality of life, access to retail, housing, at market rate, and affordable which is so needed here in the city,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich of Invest Atlanta. “This project, along with our partners is really going to see a different part of downtown I’d say in the next few years.”

Thread ATL, a nonprofit that advocates for good urbanism in Atlanta say potential projects like the one at 184 Forsyth Street, which Invest Atlanta is requiring potential developers to it include at least 100 affordable apartment units, can transform Atlanta’s downtown for the better.

We’re living what’s called the Pensacola parking syndrome where you remove everything to do to entice people to drive somewhere to the point where that there’s no reason to come here because there’s nothing here to do but park,” said Matt Garbett of Thread ATL.

Invest Atlanta is holding informational meetings so potential developers can learn more about the properties available in the city.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.