Atlanta vinyl shop bridges musical generational gap

By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Moods Music has stood in the heart of Little Five Points for decades, specializing in gems and classics.

Bridging the musical gap between generations, the treasure trove has become the place where racks of albums come alive.

Darryl Harris, also known as ‘D Nice’ has owned the store for 23 years.

“I knew that when I did a store, that it would have to be different,” Harris said.

He says he’s always been heavily into music and his passion for tunes birthed at a young age.

“I can remember as far as being like 7, 8 years old, begging mom for that first turntable,” Harris said. “That brings us to where we are now.”

Moods is known for its atmosphere fueled by music you can’t find everywhere. Throughout the store you’ll discover cubbyholes of vinyls and walls lined with CDs.

“In the beginning there was such a void for the music that we sold,” Harris said. “With the popularity of underground and independent music, we just grew. It was kind of like overnight.”

There’s so many talented artists out there that people don’t know about and I felt that with Moods, I would try to be that vessel …and bring it to the masses.

While most record stores cater to every genre, Moods specializes in Underground, Neo Soul, Jazz, rare grooves that’ll make you want to move, and the sounds of home-grown artists.

“I take pride in kind of introducing people to things that they have no clue about.” Harris said. “That’s what sets us apart. I wanted to be able to bring the music to us. "

Although streaming music seems to be the way of life in this digital age, the demand for a new or second hand record isn’t fading.

“You know you’re doing something right when the millennials come in and are trying to shazam what you’re playing,” Harris said. “They get kind of converted over, so it makes me happy when I can change a person’s opinion.”

Sometimes it’s their opinion, other times it’s their whole mood.”

“Musically, it gives me joy when I can get them through a certain situation that may be happening in their lives,” Harris said.

Harris says he hopes to expand in the future as the demand for vinyls continues to grow in the metro Atlanta area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

