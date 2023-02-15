Brown Toy Box working to diversify the toy industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Throughout February, entrepreneur Ayesha Curry is highlighting her personal favorite Black-owned small businesses in Amazon’s store, and one of these is Atlanta’s own Brown Toy Box.

Terri-Nichelle Bradley started the Brown Toy Box in 2017 to give Black children the opportunity to see themselves differently.

Bradley says the Brown Toy Box is also designed to encourage and prepare Black children to pursue careers in STEAM.

Brown Toy Box launched in Target stores nationwide, Amazon, as well as in independent toy stores and retailers.

