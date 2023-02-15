Buford couple raises money for family impacted by earthquake in Turkey

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buford couple originally from Turkey is working to raise money for a family impacted by the earthquake that has killed tens of thousands of people.

“I get a weird message from my sister’s husband. He was trying to say he’s safe,” said Mustafa Konus.

A startling text from the family made Konus turn on the news to see the country he’s from in ruins.

“I start texting family members, ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’”

Konus and his wife and kids live in Buford and have been in the US for a long time but they have dozens of relatives who were right at the epicenter of the earthquake. Many are now homeless, others were killed.

“It’s really hard. Because reaching them, hearing them they are safe, it’s one good news but on the other hand, they are away from many of the needs at that moment,” said Konus.

That’s why Konus and his wife felt the need to do something. They started a GoFundMe for family members that survived and to help with arrangements for loved ones who were lost in the rubble.

“There are many people. I mean, the amount of money that we collect or send, it’s not going to heal anything, but it’s still our effort,” said Konus.

Konus says little is going a long way.

“It’s cold, rainy, or showering. No electricity, nothing like that. It’s really tough,” said Konus.

You can donate towards the Konus’ family members in Turkey here: Fundraiser by Nazmiye Dogan: Support earthquake survivors in Kahramanmaras (gofundme.com)

