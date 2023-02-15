Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Busy Brookhaven road to close for intersection connection work

Officials say a portion of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Peachtree Road will close soon
Brookhaven crews to close busy stretch of road for intersection connection work
Brookhaven crews to close busy stretch of road for intersection connection work(Brookhaven Government)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A busy stretch of road in Brookhaven is set to be closed as construction crews continue intersection connection work.

According to Brookhaven officials, the area of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Peachtree Road will be closed for the intersection connection work scheduled for Feb. 24 - 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as needed, weather permitting. Officials will put up signage and message boards to alert motorists of the road closure.

Officials add that temporary striping and asphalt transitions from the old to the new roadway until the surfacing is completed will be provided. Certified flaggers and lane staging will help the final surfacing at the conclusion of the project phasing.

This work will allow traffic to switch over to the new Ashford Dunwoody Road at the Peachtree Road intersection on an asphalt binder course. Officials say motorists should plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

Officials say the work will be completed on or around March 6, depending on the weather.

For more info, click here:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.

Latest News

Pam Sennet is a licensed nurse.
Red tape keeps qualified nurse from treating patients
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man wanted for October murder
Atlanta police surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in...
Police need help identifying man wanted for deadly October shooting
Photo of missing 49-year-old man Michael Speight
49-year-old non-verbal Atlanta man reported missing
Ziyon missing DeKalb Boy
Police need help finding missing 12-year-old DeKalb County boy