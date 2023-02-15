Busy Brookhaven road to close for intersection connection work

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A busy stretch of road in Brookhaven is set to be closed as construction crews continue intersection connection work.

According to Brookhaven officials, the area of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Peachtree Road will be closed for the intersection connection work scheduled for Feb. 24 - 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as needed, weather permitting. Officials will put up signage and message boards to alert motorists of the road closure.

Officials add that temporary striping and asphalt transitions from the old to the new roadway until the surfacing is completed will be provided. Certified flaggers and lane staging will help the final surfacing at the conclusion of the project phasing.

This work will allow traffic to switch over to the new Ashford Dunwoody Road at the Peachtree Road intersection on an asphalt binder course. Officials say motorists should plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

Officials say the work will be completed on or around March 6, depending on the weather.

