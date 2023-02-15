Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

City to host ‘More Than a Trim’ event for APS middle, high school students

File - Child getting a haircut.
File - Child getting a haircut.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta is doing something special for area middle and high school students for Black History Month.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a “More Than a Trim” event that will provide free haircuts, free hairstyles, free manicures, and free community resources for Atlanta Public School students ages 12-18.

This event is also open to parents and guardians accompanied by youths.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at C.T. Martin Natatorium & Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.
McDonough woman fills up with contaminated gas, so who pays for repairs?
Woman fills her tank with contaminated fuel. Who pays for repairs?

Latest News

REKT Inc. Rage Room
Valentine’s Day turns some Georgians to rage rooms
64 years of love
Georgia couple celebrates 64 years of love on Valentine’s Day
Johnny's Hideaway
Finding love at Johnny’s Hideaway in Atlanta
Student on laptop
Forsyth Descendants Scholarship launches second year