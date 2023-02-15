City to host ‘More Than a Trim’ event for APS middle, high school students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta is doing something special for area middle and high school students for Black History Month.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a “More Than a Trim” event that will provide free haircuts, free hairstyles, free manicures, and free community resources for Atlanta Public School students ages 12-18.

This event is also open to parents and guardians accompanied by youths.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at C.T. Martin Natatorium & Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311).

