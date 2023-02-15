Cobb County Schools named one of America’s best large employer’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County School District has earned a spot on a very prestigious Forbes magazine list.

According to officials, the school district was named one of Georgia’s best places to work for the fourth consecutive year and named one of America’s best large employers.

“We continually look for ways to show our staff that they are appreciated and instrumental to the success of Cobb students,” said Keeli Bowen, Cobb Schools Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Cobb County School District was also named among the top on the list that includes Delta Airlines, Georgia Pacific, Coca-Cola, Emory Healthcare, Southern Company, and The Home Depot.

“We prioritize staff with historic pay raises and additional pay increases for support staff, like our bus drivers. In Cobb, we invest in our team’s career, providing professional development, leadership training, and access to training outside of the District so they can continue expanding their skills, which will ultimately benefit Cobb students,” said Bowen.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.