Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County Schools named one of America’s best large employer’s

Cobb County School District
Cobb County School District(Ryin Baskins)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County School District has earned a spot on a very prestigious Forbes magazine list.

According to officials, the school district was named one of Georgia’s best places to work for the fourth consecutive year and named one of America’s best large employers.

“We continually look for ways to show our staff that they are appreciated and instrumental to the success of Cobb students,” said Keeli Bowen, Cobb Schools Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Cobb County School District was also named among the top on the list that includes Delta Airlines, Georgia Pacific, Coca-Cola, Emory Healthcare, Southern Company, and The Home Depot.

“We prioritize staff with historic pay raises and additional pay increases for support staff, like our bus drivers. In Cobb, we invest in our team’s career, providing professional development, leadership training, and access to training outside of the District so they can continue expanding their skills, which will ultimately benefit Cobb students,” said Bowen.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.

Latest News

Atlanta vinyl shop bridges musical generational gap
Georgia bills address tenant rights
Georgia bills address tenant rights and living conditions
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!
Tractor trailer overturns in Douglas County
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter