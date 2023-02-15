Crash involving tractor-trailer under investigation in Douglasville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation in Douglasville on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, a tractor-trailer on Highway 92 at Lee Road overturned.
It is unclear what caused this crash. There is no official word on if injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.