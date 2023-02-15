Black History Month
Crash involving tractor-trailer under investigation in Douglasville

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation in Douglasville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a tractor-trailer on Highway 92 at Lee Road overturned.

It is unclear what caused this crash. There is no official word on if injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

