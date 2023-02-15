First Alert Forecast: A few showers today ahead of rain and storms tomorrow night

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Today our dry and warm forecast pattern starts to shift to a wetter pattern to round out the week.

A few spotty showers will be possible mainly north of Atlanta through the day, with the best chance to see a shower being the morning.

This rain is all ahead of a cold front that will bring widespread rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder Thursday night into Friday morning.

Ahead of this front, we could see some peaks of sunshine, but clouds will be more dominant through the day. A few light showers will be possible, but after sunset is when heavy rain rolls in.

We have a First Alert for that heavy rain and potential for isolated storms tomorrow night.

Starting around 7 PM, rain will roll in from northwest and push southeast through the overnight. Rain should clear by 8 AM Friday for those living south of the city, so expect a dry commute.

We do have the chance for maybe an isolated severe storm with gusty wind in far Northwest Georgia. We could have some stronger storms with gusts 40-50 mph through the overnight for the metro, but our severe threat looks limited.

Behind this front, temperatures plummet. After highs in the 70s Thursday, we will only be in the low 50s Friday ahead of 20s and low 30s Saturday morning.

The cold will be short lived. Temperatures go back into the low 60s Sunday and upper 60s by Monday.

