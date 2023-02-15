Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia man arrested, accused of hitting pregnant female with car

Body camera footage of Forsyth County officers chasing and arresting a man accused of assault
Body camera footage of Forsyth County officers chasing and arresting a man accused of assault(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials released body camera footage of the recent arrest of a man accused of assaulting a pregnant female with his car after an argument.

Forsyth County officials have also issued a warning for Valentine’s Day.

“What makes a perfect Valentine’s gift, Ladies just show this to your special guy as to what happens if they mistreat you,” officials said on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Police arrested 26-year-old Damian Berryman following a brief foot chase on Feb. 2. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and more.

Body camera footage shows several officers in a wooded area pursuing Berryman and commanding him to stop and put his hands up. After Berryman puts his hands up and gets on the ground, he then gets up and runs away. Officers are shown running after the man. The police dog also aided in the search for the man.

“This is what your deputies do every day to keep Forsyth safe. We had approximately 15 deputies on scene manning the perimeter to make sure he didn’t run too far,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)
Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods, warrant application says
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
The scene of a fatal shooting outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Stonecrest.
Man found shot to death in parking lot of sports bar in DeKalb County
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
Mother arrested, man wanted in connection to death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County
Mother arrested, man wanted for death of 4-year-old child in DeKalb County

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
Gwinnett County teen shot and killed Tuesday evening
Miles Bryant
Miles Bryant
A woman and her dog were rescued from a fire.
Woman, dog rescued from fire in Forsyth County
74-year-old identified as fatal Cobb County apartment fire victim