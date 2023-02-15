Georgia man arrested, accused of hitting pregnant female with car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials released body camera footage of the recent arrest of a man accused of assaulting a pregnant female with his car after an argument.

Forsyth County officials have also issued a warning for Valentine’s Day.

“What makes a perfect Valentine’s gift, Ladies just show this to your special guy as to what happens if they mistreat you,” officials said on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Police arrested 26-year-old Damian Berryman following a brief foot chase on Feb. 2. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and more.

Body camera footage shows several officers in a wooded area pursuing Berryman and commanding him to stop and put his hands up. After Berryman puts his hands up and gets on the ground, he then gets up and runs away. Officers are shown running after the man. The police dog also aided in the search for the man.

“This is what your deputies do every day to keep Forsyth safe. We had approximately 15 deputies on scene manning the perimeter to make sure he didn’t run too far,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said on their Facebook page.

