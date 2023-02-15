Black History Month
Lawmakers looking to add more requirements for no-knock warrants in Georgia

Louisiana law governs when no-knock warrants can be used. A bill in the Georgia Senate would add similar restrictions.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vince Champion, Director of the Georgia Chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, said no-knock warrants can be used when officers feel it’s necessary to catch a suspected criminal off-guard. A bill in the Georgia Senate would make it harder for law enforcement to pursue these types of warrants and get them approved.

No-knock warrants allow police officers to come into your home without warning. They’re among the most intrusive government invasions imaginable.

Senate Bill 175 aims to add additional requirements for no-knock warrants. The bill would require more proof that a no-knock warrant is needed before the search, approval from the agency’s top official, and signing off from a superior court judge. The bill states that officers must wear body cameras while executing the warrant. Champion supports the bill.

“We all want the same thing. If we do this, we want it to be safe for everybody. There have been mistakes made which have brought this to the forefront,” said Champion.

The family of Johnny Lorenzo Bolton is still fighting in court. Bolton was shot and killed in Smyrna two years ago while officers were serving a no-knock warrant. In their case, testimonies from officers differ from people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Zack Greenamyre, the family’s lawyer, said the body camera provision is needed.

“Part of the trauma that the family is going through and that families around the country are going through, comes from not having answers, there’s a right and wrong answer what happened? there’s an objective truth. and body cameras are not perfect, but they can help us get at that objective truth,” said Greenamyre.

The future of this bill has yet to be decided. It was read before the Senate Wednesday and has yet to be heard by a committee.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

