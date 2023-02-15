Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.
McDonough woman fills up with contaminated gas, so who pays for repairs?
Woman fills her tank with contaminated fuel. Who pays for repairs?

Latest News

Police investigation at Cumberland Lodge on S. Cobb Dr. SE in Marietta.
Police investigation underway at hotel in Cobb County
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year