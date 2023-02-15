Macon man charged with fleeing traffic stop, dragging Bibb Co. deputy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Macon man was arrested and charged after police officials say he dragged a female Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy while trying to escape a traffic stop

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials, the man was pulled over on Bloomfield Road for having a missing tail light on his Honda Accord.

After speeding off from the traffic stop, multiple officers blocked the driver in on Rocky Creek Road.

Bibb Co. Arrest after Suspect Dragged Female Deputy 4 (Bibb County Sheriff's Office 4)

Bibb Co. Arrest after Suspect Dragged Female Deputy 6 (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Bibb Co. Arrest after Suspect Dragged Female Deputy 5 (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Bibb Co. Arrest after Suspect Dragged Female Deputy 3 (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Bibb Co. Arrest after Suspect Dragged Female Deputy 2 (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The man reached up to 111 mph in the pursuit. After police stopped the vehicle, he got out and attempted to run on foot where he was later arrested.

Officials say deputies discovered a bookbag inside the vehicle containing a handgun, counterfeit cash, drugs, and packaging material. The man, whose identity has not been released by police officials, faces numerous charges including fleeing, aggressive driving, aggravated assault, and probation violation.

