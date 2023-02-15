Black History Month
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday, according to authorities.

KAIT reported the crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Middlebrook Road in Randolph County.

Arkansas State Police said 55-year-old Joseph Barber was riding the ATV southbound on a highway when he crossed the centerline on a curve and struck a 2013 Mack truck before leaving the roadway.

Officials said Barber died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured, police reported.

