Nouveau Bar & Grill teams up with ‘Essence for HBCU students’ for scholarship giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ebony Austin is a successful restauranteur, philanthropist, community leader, and HBCU graduate.

Besides providing jobs to more than 100 community members, running two highly successful restaurants, and an extensive real estate portfolio Ebony is also known for her helping hand, having given back more than $100,000,000 in cash, scholarships, and goods in services to the community over the last couple of years.

Most recently, Ebony hosted a simple Instagram challenge without restrictions for students attending HBCUs.

Everyone who participated was granted gifts ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 for college tuition.

Twenty-eight winners received over $60,000 last summer, bringing this initiative’s total to over $100,000 in scholarships.

