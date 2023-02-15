Pike County federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DUA program is to help those whose primary income was affected as a direct result of a disaster declared by the president.

Those who are eligible will get up to $365 dollars a week, beginning the week of January 15.

The deadline to apply for Pike County residents is Friday, March 17.

There are certain verification requirements when you apply for benefits and for those who became the breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the disaster, you may be eligible to apply for benefits.

To apply for benefits you can visit dol.georgia.gov and you can also apply in person at the GDOL career center.

