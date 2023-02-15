Police investigation underway at hotel in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police investigation is underway Wednesday morning at a hotel in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call that a person was shot at Cumberland Lodge at 835 S. Cobb Drive SE in Marietta.

No other information has been released at this time.

Atlanta News First will provide updates to this developing story as soon as more details are made available.

