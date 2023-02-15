Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police investigation underway at hotel in Cobb County

Police investigation at Cumberland Lodge on S. Cobb Dr. SE in Marietta.
Police investigation at Cumberland Lodge on S. Cobb Dr. SE in Marietta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police investigation is underway Wednesday morning at a hotel in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call that a person was shot at Cumberland Lodge at 835 S. Cobb Drive SE in Marietta.

No other information has been released at this time.

Atlanta News First will provide updates to this developing story as soon as more details are made available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.
McDonough woman fills up with contaminated gas, so who pays for repairs?
Woman fills her tank with contaminated fuel. Who pays for repairs?

Latest News

Laura Ann Linden
Woman goes missing in Cherokee County after leaving to meet friends for dinner
File - Crime scene investigation
Gwinnett County teen shot and killed Tuesday evening
Georgia Capitol
State lawmakers discuss proposed SB 88, parents and advocates speak out
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods